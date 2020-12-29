Betty Greene Nelsen
Betty Nelsen, 89, died peacefully at Wenger House of VMRC on Christmas Eve. Betty is survived by her sons, Glenn Jones and Len Nelsen; daughter, Tina Estes; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis Nelsen; beloved brother, Jack Greene; nephew, Allen Greene; and granddaughter, Heather Bessent.
Betty was born on Aug. 11, 1931, in Boligee, Ala. She was a legal secretary and ultimately the office manager of Sands, Anderson, Marks and Miller law firm in Richmond. Betty was an avid bridge player and enjoyed outdoor sports including golf, tennis and boating. She loved all dogs. Betty also enjoyed traveling extensively with Louis.
Betty will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery along with Louis at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to VMRC Foundation: www.vmrc.org/vmrc-foundation. The family would like to especially thank the staff of Wenger House for their loving and tender care and support.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
