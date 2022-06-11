Betty Helen Mumaw, 91 of Brandywine, WV died June 8, 2022 at E.A. Hawse Nursing Home.
She was born November 11, 1930 in Edinburg to the late Rodney and Aggie Barrick Polk.
Betty was a housekeeper at Best Western. She was a member of Conicville U.C.C., and the Ladies Fellowship.
On October 16, 1954 she married her first husband, Richard McCord Hepner, Sr., who preceded her in death August 18, 1973. She was also preceded in death by her second husband, Sylvenus Mumaw.
Surviving is one son, Richard “Buck” Hepner, Jr. and wife Mona of Broadway; one daughter, Shelia Davis and husband Jerry of Brandywine, WV; two sisters, Retha “Fern” Ryman of Maurertown, VA, Patsy Himelright of Strausburg, VA; one step-son, David Mumaw of Edinburg; 2 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren.
Two sisters and three brothers preceded her in death.
Pastor Stephanie Heishman-Litten will conduct a memorial service 1:00 PM Tuesday at Conicville. U.C.C. Betty was cremated. There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Conicville U.C.C., 14144 Senedo Rd, Mt Jackson, VA 22842.
