Betty Hendricks Kite, 87, of Elkton, passed away Oct. 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Kite was born Aug. 6, 1935, in Martinsville, Va., and was the daughter of the late James C. and Mamie Carrico Hendricks.
Mrs. Kite was a faithful member of the Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church and was a substitute teacher and aide for the Rockingham County Schools for many years before retiring. She was a devoted wife and an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be missed by all those who loved her.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Melvin Edward Kite; her 10 year-old son, Keith Kite; and siblings, Juanita, Martin and James.
Mrs. Kite is survived by a son, Jeffrey Kite; daughters, Vicki Raines and husband, Mike, and Monica Hensley and husband, Rodney; a sister, Doris Dean; grandchildren, Travis Hensley and wife, Amber, Tyler Hensley, Alexis Hensley, Crystal Powers, Jonathan Powers, Stephanie Powers and companion, Randy Hartley, Jeffrey Kite, and Brittany Kim and husband, Paul; and great-grandchildren, Charlotte Hensley, Taelyn Kim, Ivy Jae Kim, Mason Hensley, Chandler Hartley, Autumn Morris, Josh Powers, Tanner Powers and River Hartley.
Pastors Jim Kite and Mike Reynolds will conduct the funeral service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 19, 2022, at the Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in the East Point Cemetery near Elkton.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
