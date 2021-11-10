Betty Herring Burke, 83, of Harrisonburg, formerly of Elkton, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Betty was born in Rockingham County on Aug. 10, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Thelma Comer Herring.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by both her husband, Erman Forest Burke, and brother, John Herring, on April 9, 1961, and a nephew, Michael Herring.
Betty graduated from Elkton High School and worked in banking as a teller until her retirement from SunTrust. She was a member of Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton. Betty loved being with her family and was especially devoted to her three children and their families. She was an avid fan of basketball, both college and professional.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Cathy Glick of Harrisonburg and Barbara Burke and companion, William Shmidheiser, of Fishersville; a son, Erman Burke Jr. of Elkton; five grandchildren, Daniel Crist Jr., John Crist, Amber Roopan and husband, Richard, Aaron Shifflett and Andrew Shifflett and wife, Nivetta; two great-grandchildren, Kaia and Daphne Roopan; a nephew, John Herring Jr., and a niece, Leslie McAlister.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton with Pastor Glenn Bollinger officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
