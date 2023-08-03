Betty Hess Gier, 88, of Shenandoah, passed away Aug. 2, 2023, at a home health care in Penn Laird, Va. She was born Nov. 26, 1934, in Fulks Run, Va. to the late John P. Hess and Grace Riggleman.
She married George Gier, who preceded her in death in 2008.
She worked for Vogue and Joseph Neys in sales.
She is survived by a sister, Anita Heath; niece, Suzanne Boyer; one granddaughter; caretaker, Charles “Chuck” Good, who loved and will miss her very much.
Also, preceding her in death are two sons, Brent Fulk and Ty Fulk.
A service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Va.
Online condolence may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
