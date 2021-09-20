Betty J. Humphrey Hensley Price, 82, of Rockingham, died Sept. 18, 2021, at her daughter’s residence. She was born Nov. 15, 1938, in Augusta County and was a daughter of the late William E. and Norma Virginia Summers Humphrey.
Betty worked as assistant manager at the Four Points by Sheraton in Harrisonburg and was a member of the Mt. Sidney United Methodist Church. She loved her flowers, to watch her hummingbirds, and to travel. She also enjoyed family cookouts, baking, and she always had a smile on her face even in her weakest moments.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Nicholas E. Hensley Sr., and her second husband, James F. Price.
Surviving are her children, Donna Hensley of Elkton, Wanda Hensley of Dale Enterprise, Carolyn Armentrout of Mount Crawford, Randy Hensley of Rockingham, Lynn Hensley of Rockingham and June Boren of Bowie, Md.; stepchildren, Brenda Shifflett of Broadway, Dawn Hammer of Grottoes, Gary Price of Harrisonburg, Frankie Price of Minnesota, Barbara V., Susan; grandchildren, Scott, Chris, Laraine, Crystal, Jennifer, Matt, Josh; sisters, Annie Getz of Verona, Linda Whitecotton; special daughter-in-law, Joyce Minnick Hensley of Harrisonburg; special son, Frank Loveless of Mount Jackson; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, Nicholas E. Hensley Jr., three brothers and a sister.
Pastor Gary Price will conduct a graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Fellowship Community Cemetery near Melrose.
The casket will be closed and there will be no services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.