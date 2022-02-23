Betty Jane Hilliard Miller, 80, of Shenandoah, passed away Feb. 20, 2022.
Born on March 7 1941, in Shenandoah, she was the daughter of the late James Hilliard Sr. and Alice G. Comer Hilliard.
She is survived by her sons, Richard Miller (Virginia) and Don Miller (Diana); five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother; four sisters; and one sister-in-law.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at the church with Pastor Jimmy Kite and Pastor Larry Sullivan officiating. Burial will be at the Methodist Cemetery.
Lindsey Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
