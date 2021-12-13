Betty Jean Moyers, 87, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community. Mrs. Moyers was born Jan. 29, 1934, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Lurty Ang and Anna Rebecca Garber Shifflett.
She graduated from Linville Edom High School in 1951. From 1950 until 1994, she worked for Woolworth Department Store where she was a “jack of all trades.” She loved to sing and work in her flower gardens. She sang in her church choir, lead congregational music and was a youth adviser and teacher at Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren. She was a member of Greenmount Church of the Brethren.
On Sept. 9, 1967, she married Leon Watson Moyers, who survives. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Tommy Hartman, in 1962.
Surviving are her siblings, Rebecca Thompson, Donnie Shifflett and wife, Jane, and Carroll “Sam” Shifflett; and a sister-in-law, Alice Shifflett.
In addition to her parents and first husband, Mrs. Moyers was preceded in death by her siblings, Patricia Shifflett Spitzer and husband, Danny, and James Shifflett; and a brother-in-law, Leroy Thompson.
Those wishing to sign the register book may do so on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home. The family will not be present. The casket will remain closed.
A graveside service will be held privately where all attending are asked to wear masks.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
