Betty Jean Shifflett, 62, of Elkton passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Ms. Shifflett was born December 19, 1959, in Baltimore, Md., and was the daughter of the late George Pickett and Anna Mae Herring Shifflett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former spouse, Allen Chittum; a brother, Harold Randolph Shifflett and a granddaughter, Serenity Weller.
Betty Was Employed for many years at Sheetz and Home Depot in Harrisonburg. She was known as a free spirit and enjoyed working with the carnival, especially working the quarter machine. She had a great love for her grandchildren, “Gaby” and Kobe, and she also loved her cats.
She is survived by her daughter, Christina Myers; sister, Joyce Sipe and husband, Carl; brother, Darold Shifflett; Frances Dean who was like a second mother; Tammy Dean who she loved like a sister; grandchildren, Gabrielle Myers and Kobe Weller; aunt, Louise Jenkins; uncle, Junior Jenkins; special sister-in-law, Janet Shifflett; 13 nieces and nephews, as well as several great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Danny Herring officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
