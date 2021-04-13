Betty Jane Brenneman, 93, was born on Feb. 8, 1928, and passed from this life to her Heavenly home on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
She was a daughter of John and Pearl (Shank) Brenneman and spent her childhood in Denbigh (now Newport News), Va. Later, she lived in Harrisonburg more than 44 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John Henry Brenneman; and a niece, Dorothy Brenneman.
She is survived by a sister, Bertha Fyffe of Isonville, Ky.; a sister-in-law, Mary Brenneman of Newport News, Va.; five nieces and nephews; 10 great-nieces and nephews and 10 great-great-nieces and nephews.
Betty accepted Christ and was baptized at Warwick River Mennonite Church at an early age. At the time of her death, she was a member of the Pike Mennonite Church in Harrisonburg. She was very diligent in being faithful to all the teachings in the Word of God in spite of many difficulties and trials throughout the years.
She was employed in various jobs throughout her adulthood, but especially enjoyed her years of work at Park View Press and Christian Light Publications from 1969 until her retirement in 2001.
Betty moved from Harrisonburg to the Mountain View Nursing Home in Aroda, Va., in 2014 and was there until her death. The family sincerely appreciates the excellent care--both physical and spiritual--she received there.
There will be a memorial service for Betty at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Pike Mennonite Church. She donated her body to medical science, so there will be no viewing or burial.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
