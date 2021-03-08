Betty Jane Frye Greaver, 76, of Timberville, died March 6, 2021, at her home.
She was born Oct. 25, 1944, in Shenandoah County and was a daughter of the late Annie Cathrin Frye.
Betty was a special education assistant for Rockingham County Public Schools. She was a member of Rader Lutheran Church in Timberville.
On Jan. 20, 1967, she married Tracy Greaver, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Michael Greaver of Broadway and Terry Greaver of Harrisonburg; four grandchildren, Brittany Greaver, Jeffrey Greaver, Juliana Greaver and Emma Greaver and a great-grandchild, Preston Greaver.
She was preceded in death by two children, Leonard and Jeffrey Shaver.
Pastor Angela Dunn will conduct a funeral service Wednesday 11:30 a.m. at Rader Lutheran Church, where facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Burial will be private at Rader Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Friends may visit Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to view and sign a guestbook. Facial coverings and social distancing are required at the funeral home. The casket will be closed at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
