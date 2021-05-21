Betty Jane Garner (Bj)
Betty J Garner (Bj), 62, a resident of Luray, passed away May 18, 2021, at home. Mrs. Garner was born on March 12, 1959, in Arlington, Va., and was the daughter of the late Marion and Bill White.
She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Barbara Yeatman, and two other sisters, Brenda and Bonnie.
She was a natural caregiver and loved to help others anytime there was a need. Her personality was vivacious and she had many friends and lots of family who loved her. She loved dogs and would start many conversations with “Do you have a dog?” She and her husband owned and managed two vacation rentals called Garnerland in Luray. She was the perfect hospitality director and welcomed many people over the last seven years to Luray.
She was a member of the Luray United Methodist Church, where she loved talking to people and sharing life’s experiences. She was also the church secretary for the Warrenton United Methodist Church for many years prior to moving to Luray. She will be missed.
Surviving are her husband of 21 years, Donald Garner of Luray; her sons, Brandon J Morris of Culpeper, Grady W Morris of Warrenton and Chad R Morris of Haymarket; her brother, Jim White of Arkansas; stepchildren, David Garner of Fredericksburg, Jennifer Newtson of Naples, Fla., and Katie Garner of Fredericksburg. Also surviving are multiple nieces and nephews and 12 grandchildren.
