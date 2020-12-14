On June 5, 1945, Warren B. and Grace A. Cunningham welcomed little Betty Jane into this world at Newport News, Va. She grew up in the Warwick community where she met the love of her life, Roger. They were married in 1963 and blessed with two children, Barbie and Timmy.
Betty kept the books for Roger’s tile business as they moved to California and back to Harrisonburg, Va. She taught Bible studies and enjoyed writing. She was a sleuth tracing her genealogy and connected with many distant cousins in the process. She was the very best Nana to her two grandchildren. She made the most beautiful, most delicious Apple Dumplings you can imagine.
Betty left this world and entered Heaven on Dec. 12, 2020, age 75, surrounded by her husband, Roger V. Hertzler, daughter, Barbara A. Yancey (husband, Robert), son, Timothy R. Hertzler (wife, Kelli). Her parents and brother, Harry J. Cunningham, preceded her on this final journey.
The graveside service will be private at Weavers Mennonite Cemetery. There will be no viewing. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life in Betty’s honor at Heart of the Home, 364 South Main St., Timberville, VA 22853 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. with reception directly after until 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AVA Care of Harrisonburg, 833 MLK Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left at www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.