Betty Jane Knicely Miller
Betty Jane Knicely Miller, 88, of Mount Crawford, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at her home. She was born in Staunton on Nov. 3, 1932, and was a daughter of the late Rice “Jake” and Mable Marie (Robinson) Knicely.
Betty was a member of the Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene and had attended Middle River Fellowship. She had been active in the Myers Hodge VFW Post 8644 Ladies Auxiliary.
Betty was united in marriage on Jan. 10, 1948, to Thomas Griffen Miller Sr., who preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2001.
Betty is survived by her children, Thomas G. “Pootie” Miller Jr. and wife, Lisa, of Harrisonburg, Sarah K. Shifflett and husband, Craig, of Spring Creek, and Sonja Kay Huffman, of North Fort Myers, Fla.; her companion, Edward “Eddie” Gainer of Mount Crawford; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and two great-great-great grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Sadie Jewels.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
