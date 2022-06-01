Betty Jane O'Donnell, age 87, of Brandywine, W.Va., passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Home in Harrisonburg, Va. She was born July 31, 1934, in Sugar Grove, W.Va., the daughter of the late Virgil and Mary (Simmons) Hoover. Betty married Dr. John A. “Jack” O'Donnell, who preceded her in death April 22, 2010.
Mrs. O'Donnell was a 1953 graduate of Franklin High School and a 1956 graduate of Rockingham Memorial School of Nursing. She began her nursing career in Richmond, Va., then moved to Northern Va., and worked in Washington, D.C. There, she met her future husband, Jack. They both then moved to Daytona Beach, Fla., where they spent many years before retiring. After retiring, they both moved back to Betty's home where she grew up in Brandywine, W.Va. There, they both enjoyed many years together before Jack passed away.
Betty enjoyed entertaining, cooking, reading, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. O'Donnell is survived by a niece, Denise Stanley and a nephew, Daniel Stanley, both of Centerville, Va.; a brother, Gernon Hoover (Myrtle) of Sugar Grove, W.Va.; four stepdaughters, Ann Greenburg (Harvey) of Gaithersburg, Md., Mary Catherine Person (Tim) of Kensington, Md., Peggy O'Donnell of Kensington, Md., and Sheila Conley (Kevin) of Kensington, Md.; two stepsons, John O'Donnell (Jeannie) of Alexandria, Va., and David O'Donnell of Laurel, Md.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three stepsons, Jimmie, Joe, and Arnold O'Donnell; a half brother, Emmor; and sister, June Stanley.
Mrs. O'Donnell's family will receive friends on Friday, June 3, 2022, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Friday at Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandywine, W.Va., with the Rev. Mario Claro officiating.
Memorials may be made to South Fork Fire and Rescue or the American Cancer Society.
Memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com or on Facebook at Basagic Funeral Home.
