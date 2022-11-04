Betty Jane Seekford, 69, of Hinton, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Sentara RMH.
Born in Harrisonburg on Nov. 21, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Woodrow and Gladys Henton Falls. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Isaac Newton Seekford Jr., and her children, Allen and Victoria Lam.
Mrs. Seekford was retired from Wampler Foods.
She is survived by her children, Michelle Morris and her husband, Kevin, of Hinton, Kelly Whitlock and her husband, Charles, of Grottoes, Pam Seekford of Harrisonburg and Mike Seekford and his wife, Kimberly, of Broadway; a brother, Nelson Falls and his wife, Carmel, of Harrisonburg; sisters, Joyce Dolly and her husband, Rick, of Harrisonburg and Barbara Seekford of Grottoes; grandchildren, Emily Morris, Hannah Morris, Zane Seekford, Sable Jedamski, Jarrett Whitlock, Jeremy Whitlock, Katie Whitlock, Angela Breeden, Jessica Hamner and Mark Seekford; and many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
