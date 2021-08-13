Betty Jean Birt Stickley, 86, of Grottoes, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Aug. 6, 1935, and was a daughter of the late George Rickett and Margaret (Faux) Birt.
Betty retired from Marvel Poultry. She was a member of Mount Horeb Presbyterian Church. In her younger days, she loved to skate.
She was united in marriage on Aug. 7, 1954, to Stanley Thomas Stickley, who preceded her in death on Jan. 26, 2014.
She is survived her two daughters, Jean Jenkins and Patti Gibson and husband, Gerald; and son, David Stickley, all of Grottoes. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sons, Darrell Lynn Stickley, Stanley Thomas Stickley Jr., and Roger Stickley; daughter, Lois Leigh; and grandson, Mason Stickley.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes, Va., with Chaplain David Kite officiating. Burial will follow at Edgewood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 14, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
