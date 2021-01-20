Betty Jean Dean Hensley
Betty Jean Dean Hensley, 82, of Elkton, Va., went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ Monday, Jan., 18, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. Mrs. Hensley was born on March 27, 1938, in Elkton, Va., and was the daughter of the late William and Margaret “Ruth” Dean.
On Dec. 9, 1953, she married the love of her life, the late Rev. Johnny Hensley, who preceded her in death on July 17, 2007. Together they were founding members of the Upper Room Church in Elkton, where they pastored for over 40 years. In addition, they served as administrators and Pastors of Outreach TV Ministries and Upper Room Church Christian Academy for many years. They traveled as a family, singing and playing music as the Rose of Sharon Four, and recorded many albums over the years.
She is survived by a son, Johnnie Glendon Hensley and his wife, Barbara and their children and grandchildren: James H. Cain III and wife, Kristi and children, Cullen, Owen, and Annabeth; Seth Cain and wife, Ashley and children, Silas and Augustine; Natalie Shifflett and husband, Adam and children, Harley, Emma and Willow; Emily Dennis and husband, Joey and children Briana, Camden and Levi; and Jantzen Hensley and wife, Kaci and children, Declan and Gwynneth.
A daughter, Audrey Denise Kiser and her husband, Richard, and children and grandchildren: Brandon Williams; and Zachary Chase Williams wife, Amber and children, Kaydence and Rowen.
A son, Anthony Steven Hensley and his wife, Sarah and their children and grandchildren: Brandon Lee Merica and companion, Stephanie Smith; Whitney Hensley and companion. Jon Shifflett; Johnathan Hensley and companion, Heather Ball and children, Bryson, Avery and Jaxon.
A daughter, Mary R. Strickler and her husband, James and their children: Megan Burgoon and husband, Cody; and Kaitlyn Strickler.
A godson, Michael S. Shifflett and his wife, Debra and their children: Joshua Shifflett and wife, Rhonda; and Nathan Shifflett.
Also surviving are two sisters, Linda Eppard and husband, Bobby, and Brenda Kay Breeden; one brother, William ”Sonny” Dean, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, loved ones and a special lifelong friend, Bonnie Hughes Hilliards.
In keeping with Mrs. Hensley’s wishes, visitation and interment will be private. A celebration of life will be held in the near future for all friends and family.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
