Betty Jean (Good) Turner, 69 of Luray, VA, went to be with the lord on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at her home in Luray, VA. She was born on August 20, 1952, in Harrisonburg, VA. A Funeral Service will be held at Calvary Independent Brethren Church on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery, in Luray, VA.
Visitation will be at Calvary Independent Brethren Church on Monday, November 29, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Betty was a member of Trinity Church of the Brethren in Luray, VA.
On December 20, 1968 she married Aubrey Turner who survives. She is also survived by a Son-Preston Turner and Wife Peggy of Luray, Va., Daughter-Pamela Baker and Husband Daniel of Luray, Va., Son-Spencer Turner of Fredericksburg, Va., Brother-Robert E. Good of Stanley, Va. and Brother-Larry Wayne "Pete" Good of Stanley, Va. She was preceded in Death by: Father-Clarence Elwood Good, Mother-Kathern (Sours) Good, Sister-Judy M. Miller, Grandson-Brandon Baker and two infant brothers. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Services performed under the direction of The Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., 187 E. Main St.Luray, VA 22835
