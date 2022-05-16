Betty Jean Helquist Jenkins, 86, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Jenkins was born March 26, 1936, in Mount Crawford, Va. She was the daughter of the late Edwin Helquist and Evelyn Virginia Monger Helquist. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Edwin M. “Eddie” Helquist, and her husband, Anthony “Tony” Joseph Jenkins, with whom she shared 32 happy years until his passing on Dec. 10, 2017.
In 2000, Betty retired from Harrisonburg High School as a secretary to the principals after 32 years of service. She was a member and officer of the Harrisonburg Business Women’s Club in the 1970s and a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She enjoyed shopping for antiques and attending antique auctions.
Betty is survived by three children, Rosemarie Hollen Riggleman and husband, Steve, of Port Republic, Va., Alan D. Hollen and wife, Amy Schwarz-Hollen, of Portland, Ore., and Margaret Helquist Munoz and husband, Alberto, of Harrisonburg, Va.
She is also survived by five grandchildren, Evan C. Riggleman and his wife, Erica, of Winchester, Va., Whitney M. Riggleman of Richmond, Va., Eli J. Hollen of Portland, Ore., Noah D. Hollen of Portland, Ore., and Anthony F. Munoz of Harrisonburg, Va.; and one great-granddaughter, Sutton M. Riggleman of Winchester, Va.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Friday May 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Central and Western Virginia, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
