Betty Jean (Rankin) Puckett. A memorial service for Betty, 78, of Weyers Cave, and the wife of Thomas E. Puckett, who passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Mt. Olive Brethren Church, 2977 Pineville Road, McGaheysville, VA 22840 with pastor Dr. Frederick Miller and pastor Gail Heiston officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg. The service will be recorded and will be uploaded to the “Tribute Wall” page of her obituary at www.johnsonfs.com.
