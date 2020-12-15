Betty Jean (Rankin) Puckett
Betty Jean (Rankin) Puckett, 78, of Weyers Cave, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
Betty was born on Feb. 9, 1942, a daughter of the late Joy (Sheets) and Everett Rankin.
She retired from American Safety Razor in Verona, and attended Mt. Olive Brethren Church in Pineville.
She was united in marriage to Thomas E. Puckett, who preceded her in death.
Betty is survived by sons, Paul Baker and wife, Chanda, of Harrisonburg, and Todd Puckett of Verona; brother, Arnold Rankin of Mississippi; three grandchildren, Lindsay Cupp and husband, Jeremy, Sara Olimski Woolf and husband, Earl, and Annalyse Puckett; five great-grandchildren, Harleigh, Emmi, and Drake Cupp, Daniele Olimski-Michael and Katie Woolf.
She is also preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Rankin, and a sister, Joy “Bonnie” Rankin McManama.
No formal services are scheduled at this time.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.
An online guest book may be signed and condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
