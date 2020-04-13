Betty Jean Rawley Lam
Betty Jean Rawley Lam, 75, of Weyers Cave, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born in Mount Solon on June 9, 1944, and was a daughter of the late Wayman and Winifred (Vanlear) Rawley.
Betty was a graduate of North River High School, class of 1960. She was a homemaker, cleaned houses and her church and worked on the cafeteria staff of North River Elementary School before retirement. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Olivet United Brethren Church in Mount Solon. Betty loved going to her grandchildren’s baseball games and band concerts. She also loved gospel music, reading and gardening.
On Aug. 17, 1963, she married Samuel W. Lam in a double wedding ceremony with her sister, Linda and Sam’s twin brother, Daniel.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her son, Gregory A. (Mary) Lam of Mount Crawford, grandsons, Garrett M. Lam and Elliott S. Lam; and her son, Steven W. (Sarah) Lam of Weyers Cave, grandchildren, Grace E. Lam and Joel S. Lam. She is also survived by sisters, Linda Ann (Daniel) Lam of Mount Sidney, Sandra Kay (Chip) Gray of Waynesbor; and her brother, John W. Rawley of Mount Solon. Also many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Olivet U.B. Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Dallas Lam, 87 Barger Lane, Mount Solon, VA 22843 or Willing Workers Missions, c/o Ellen Rawley, 827 George Waltons Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
