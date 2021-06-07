The family of Betty Jean Rawley Lam, who passed away April 10, 2020, will be having a memorial service on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at Mt. Olivet United Brethren Church, 862 Free Mason Run Road, Mount Solon, Va.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Articles
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 8
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 13
-
Jun 13
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.