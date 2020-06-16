Betty Jean Robinson, 91, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Accordius of Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Robinson was born on Oct. 3, 1928, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Beatrice Virginia (Coffman) Miller. She worked for Glassner’s Jewelers for many years.
On February 25, 1954, she married Robert Robinson, who preceded her in death on May 18, 1991.
Surviving is a daughter, Sharon Spriggs of Harrisonburg; two grandchildren, Robert and Dennis Spriggs, and two sisters, Carmen Baugher and Joyce Wilt, all of Rockingham.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by a son, Robbie Robinson, and siblings, Alvin Miller, Jack Miller, and Mildred Whitmore.
At her request, the body was cremated and all services will be held privately.
