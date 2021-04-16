Betty Jean Shifflett, 78, of Elkton, Va., went to be with the Lord on April 13, 2021. She was born Oct. 31, 1942, and was the daughter of the late Zettie and Sarah Roach Shifflett.
She was a full-time wife and mother. Her main goal in life was to sow the gospel into her children and to anyone else when the opportunity arose. She was a wonderful help mate to her husband and supported and encouraged him in his jail ministry. She was always full of joy and could make people laugh even in midst of their own pain and heartbreak. She always had a heart to minister to hurting people.
On Dec. 1, 1962, she married the love of her life, Lonnie E. Shifflett Jr., who preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 2020.
She is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Shifflett and Angela Shifflett Dean and husband, Monte, both of Elkton, Va.; son Jonathan “Todd” Shifflett and wife, Ashley, of Staunton, Va.; brothers, Edward Shifflett and companion, Nancy Shifflett, of Elkton, Va., and Dewey Shifflett and wife, Dorcas, of Dyke, Va.; and grandchildren, Levi and Sierra Baker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Lester and Nathan Shifflett, and sisters, Madeline Blose and Rose Dofflemyer.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Friends may also call or visit the home in Elkton at any time.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor John Bradshaw and Brother Harold Kephart officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Memorial gifts may be made to Redeemed Brotherhood, 1739 Mill Lane Road, Elkton, VA 22827 for the purchase of Bibles for Page County inmates.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
