Betty Jean Shifflett
Betty Jean Shifflett, 84, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at her home. Betty was born Sept. 5, 1938, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was a daughter of the late William Taft Shifflett and Julia Helen Morris Shifflett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Stanford and Perry Shifflett; a sister, Madeline Shifflett and her companion of 47 years, Onnie J. Mowbray; stepbrother, David Shifflett; and stepfather, George W. Shifflett.
She was a devoted and longtime member of the Ray of Hope Pentecostal Church in Harrisonburg. Betty loved meeting friends at McDonalds morning and evening and enjoyed decorating for the holidays. She worked at IMCO and retired from Owens Brockway Plastics after 40 plus years of service. Betty loved playing bingo, bluegrass music, picnics and especially being with her family.
Betty is survived by a son, Jonathan W. Knight and wife, Monica; sisters, Beatrice Williams and Frances Moubray; brothers, William and Wilfred Shifflett; stepbrothers, Charlie and Joseph Shifflett; and grandchildren, Kayla Knight, Tradon Hollifield, Jayceon Knight, Tatum Knight and Lincoln Knight.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Jimmy Kite and Pastor Brad Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Ray of Hope Church, 1450 Reservoir St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Impact Ministries, 330 Shen Elk Plaza, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.