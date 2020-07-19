Betty Jean Williams, 81, a lifelong resident of Elkton, passed away July 17, 2020, at Grace Health & Rehabilitation in Stanardsville.
Mrs. Williams was born Dec. 28, 1938, in Elkton, and was a daughter of the late Clark and Bertha Wood Shifflett.
Betty was the youngest of 14 children. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Clara Shifflett, Beatrice Beasley, Bertha Lawson, Mamie Baugher, Kemper Shifflett, Gladys Hensley, Lynwood Shifflett, Dorothy Wyant, Elmer Shifflett, Leitha Collier and Kathleen Gooden.
Betty was a seamstress at Blue Bell in Elkton and retired from there after many years.
Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Millard Garfield Williams. Also surviving are son, Ray M. Williams of Elkton; two sisters, Ada Wyant and Maggie Dean; sister-in-law, Minnie Wooddell, and a great number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Bear Lithia Springs Baptist Church in Elkton. Please remember to wear a face covering for the health of others.
A funeral service, conducted by the Rev. Don Leatherman, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Bear Lithia Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
