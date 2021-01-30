Betty Jo Cline, 82, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the Bridgewater Home.
She was born in Harrisonburg on July 20, 1938, and was a daughter of the late Herbert Leon and Grace Elizabeth (Lineweaver) Hollen.
Betty Jo was a member of Summit Church of the Brethren. She was in the last graduating class of Bridgewater High School, class of 1956, and earned her Bachelor's Degree from Bridgewater College, class of 1959, in music. Betty Jo had served as the choir director for many years, at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, New Hope United Methodist Church and Summit Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed crafts, needle work, basket making, puzzles and mostly spending time with family and friends.
She was united in marriage on Aug. 16, 1958, to Martin Leo Cline.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her children, Roderick Cline and wife, Pam, of Bridgewater, and Jolene Farrar and husband, Greg, of Weyers Cave, and brother, Dale Hollen and wife, Shirley, of Mount Crawford. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Tori Smith, Rachel Rocha, and Meghan Griffy and husband, David, and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Oak Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Tim Craver and Pastor Jonathan Farmer officiating. Masks and social distancing are required.
A private funeral service will be held and available on Betty Jo's obituary page on Thursday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave, Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Summit Church of the Brethren, 314 Summit Church Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.