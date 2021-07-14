Betty June Ryman, 85, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
Mrs. Ryman was born Oct. 11, 1935, in New Market, and was the daughter of the late Cecil A. and Lucy Bynaker Stroop. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry and Carrol Stroop, and her sister, Sharon Reedy.
She was a 1955 graduate of New Market High School and enjoyed sewing, reading and was a fabulous cook. She loved taking care of her backyard birds, especially cardinals. She was an active member of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church in Harrisonburg where she volunteered with WAM suppers and helped with the Clothes Closet at Trinity Presbyterian Church.
On June 5, 1955, she married Richard Edward Ryman, who survives. She is also survived by her daughters, Barbara Ryman Himelright and husband, Wayne, of Strasburg and Pat Furr and husband, Gary, of Bridgewater; son, Jeff Ryman and partner, Brandon Miller of Staunton; sister, Donna Lam of New Market; grandchildren, Tim Himelright, Jennifer Messick and husband, Travis, Sarah Furr, Phillip Ryman and fiancée, Wylie, and Jo Ryman and spouse, Morgan; great-grandchildren, Emma, Mason and Hunter; brother and sister-in-law, Nelson and Shirley Ryman, as well as sisters-in-law, Faye Martz and Judy Stroop.
Pastor Bill Nabers will conduct the funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Muhlenberg Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 281 East Market St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or the Bridgewater Rescue Squad, 10 Volunteer Drive, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
