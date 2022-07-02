Betty L. Burkett
Betty Lou Burkett, 75, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Burkett was born on April 16, 1947, in Harrisonburg, VA, to the late Clarence and Refa Delcoym Cook. She was a homemaker and retired from Sentara RMH after 10 years of service.
On August 3, 1967, she married William Kenneth Burkett, who preceded her in death on March 17, 2014.
Mrs. Burkett is survived by her children, Kay Milstead and husband Richard, of Dayton, VA, Tina Riggleman and husband Jimmy, of Timberville, VA, Clarence Burkett and fiancée Leslie Wheeler of Harrisonburg; a sister, Susie Cook who lived with Betty for the last 10 years; grandchildren, Cody Sager and fiancée Denise Edwards, Chassidy Kreider and husband Carlin, Carmen Paniagua, Bailey Hornick and husband Bruce, Joseph Riggleman, C.J. Ross, Ciara Ross; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at McMullen Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with Carlin Kreider officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
