Betty L. Crawford
Betty Jean Lam Crawford, 84, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at the home of her daughter, where she had lived since the passing of her husband.
Mrs. Crawford was born May 25, 1936, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Virgie Lam. She worked with her husband as a poultry farmer and helped with his BBQ chicken, which helped raise money for softball leagues and community events. She was a member of Gospel Hill Mennonite Church.
On Oct. 24, 1953, she married George Roland Crawford, who preceded her in death Jan. 6, 2018.
Surviving are her children, Sandy Crawford Bowman and husband, Jack, of Harrisonburg and George Michael Crawford and companion, Sandra Joseph, of Rawley Springs; brother, John W. “Johnny” Mason and wife, Rita, of Mount Sidney; grandchildren, John Allen Bowman and wife, Mendy, Jodi Cyzick and husband, Andy, Travis Bowman and wife, Ashley, Miranda Bowman Weaver and husband, Keith, Jerad Bowman and wife, Kate, and Lucas Crawford and companion, Christy Lowrey; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her mother and husband, Mrs. Crawford was preceded in death by a brother, Basil Lam.
Pastor Dan Horning will conduct a memorial service Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Gospel Hill Mennonite Church. Burial will be held privately.
The casket will remain closed.
Friends may call at the home of Jack and Sandy Bowman, 2734 Apple B Lane, Rockingham Wednesday beginning at 12 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Hill Mennonite Church, 6179 Hopkins Gap Road, Fulks Run, VA 22830. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
