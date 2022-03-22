Betty Louise Horst, 90, a resident of 5444 Swope Road, Dayton, VA, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Horst was born on January 8, 1932, in Dayton, VA, and was a daughter of the late Samuel Lee and Ella Amelia Rohrer Rhodes. She was a homemaker and a member of Riverdale Old Order Mennonite Church.
On January 8, 1976, she married Mark Rhodes Horst, who preceded her in death on February 3, 2012.
Mrs. Horst is survived by her siblings, Homer Rhodes, Edna Martin and husband Clark, Charles Rhodes and wife Janice; a sister-in-law, Joyce Rhodes; and brothers-in-law, Joseph Beery, and Leon Burkholder and wife Edith.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Horst was preceded in death by her siblings, Anna Ruth Showalter and husband Joseph, Roy Rhodes and wife Wilda Grace, Wilda Beery, Edwin Rhodes and wife Irene, Marvin Rhodes and wife Naomi, Lena Witmer and husband Daniel, Joseph Rhodes and wife Bonnie, and Eva Burkholder.
A funeral service will be held at Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with the ministers of the church officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Friends may call at the Horst Home on Wednesday afternoon, March 23, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.