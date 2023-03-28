Betty L. See
Betty Lou See, 80, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at her home. Betty was born Feb. 24, 1943, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of Zella Catherine Smith Lokey.
She worked for the Daily News-Record for over 16 years, Shenvalee Golf Course for over 20 years, and was a caregiver to many. She was a member of the Harrisonburg Eagles No. 4150 and the Amvets Post 7.
Surviving are her children, Jennifer Jordan, Jason See and wife, Idris; four stepgrandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren and numerous close friends.
In addition to her mother, Betty was preceded in death by her stepfather, Owen Lokey; and son-in-law, Michael Jordon.
At her request, the body was cremated and there will be no services.
