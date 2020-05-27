Betty L. Vandevander
Betty L. Vandevander, 86, of Leesburg, and formerly of Dayton, Va., passed away at Heritage Hall Leesburg on Saturday, May 23, 2020, from complications of COVID-19.
She was born Sept. 28, 1933, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the daughter of the late Arnold Edward Wimer and Eva Pearl Sponaugle Wimer.
She was a hard worker and liked by all, especially by the students at Bridgewater College, where she worked for many years.
Surviving are two sons, James E. Vandevander of Harrisonburg, Va., and Randall G. Vandevander (and Pam) of Staunton, Va.; one daughter, Terry V. Mawyer (and David) of Ashburn, Va.; one brother, Eddie Wimer (and Jamey) of Franklin, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Matthew B. Vandevander (and Dana) of Harrisonburg, Emily V. Budd (and Ben) of Mount Crawford, Va., Leanna M. Ferreira (& Trey) of Waynesboro, Va., Abbey V. Church (and Adam) of San Antonio, Texas; seven great-grandchildren, Kissane and Brandon Vandevander, Kate and Luke Budd, Alex Ferreira, Aaron and Asher Church; and many nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn C. Vandevander; daughter, Nancy Sue Vandevander; and grandson, James E. Vandevander II.
A private graveside service will be held by the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Betty’s memory to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com.
