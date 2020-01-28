Betty L. Warble
Betty Lee Taylor Warble, 86, a lifelong resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She was born June 8, 1933, in Keezletown and was the daughter of the late Ralph and Geneva (Taylor) Taylor.
Betty worked in housekeeping at JMU for 17 years before retiring. She was a member of West Side Baptist Church, Harrisonburg, and New Market Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, Moose Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary No. 188 and VFW Post No. 632 Auxiliary. She was also a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary.
Betty loved to play bingo and sing karaoke.
On Jan. 21, 1954, she married Dallas Leon Warble, who preceded her in death on Aug. 29, 1995.
She is survived by a daughter, Sheila Warble; two sons, Lawrence “Bud” E. Warble and Richard A. Warble, all of Harrisonburg; five grandchildren, Dallas Leon Warble and wife, Sandra, of Prosper, Texas, Athena Cupp and husband, Jared, of Briery Branch, both of who were raised in the home, Lawrence Warble Jr., Mindy Powell and husband, Jason, and Geneva Rosser; 11 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; a granddog, Luna; a special cousin, Linda Harper of Mount Solon; a special niece, Kay Lamb, and ex daughter-in-law, Karen Warble, who lived with her; two sisters-in-law, Lucille Taylor of Richmond and Lillian Taylor of Puyallup, Wash.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Pierce Warble; daughter-in-law, Brenda Warble; sister, Lillian “Bookie” Tate; and two brothers, Edward “Mickey” Taylor and Harold Taylor.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the funeral home with Pastor Costella Forney officiating. Burial will be at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
Friends may visit www.lindseyharrisonburg.com to leave condolences for the family.
