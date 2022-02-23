Formerly of McGaheysville, Va., Betty Lee Shifflett Shoemaker, 88, passed away at home on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Betty was born Oct. 27, 1933, in Arbovale, W.Va. She was the daughter of Murl Murphy and Gustava Tracey Murphy. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert W. Shifflett Sr., and sisters, Evyleen Rohrer and Shirley Rexrode.
Betty is survived by her husband, Delos Shoemaker, McGaheysville, Va.; beloved son, Robert W. Shifflett Jr. and fiancée, Cindy Wood, of Bridgewater, Va.; cherished grandchildren, Kerry D. Harrison (Tom), Bridgewater, Va., Brandon A. Shifflett and fiancée, Amber Davis, Elkton, Va., Dr. Grant D. Shifflett (Whitney), Newport Beach, Calif., adored great-grandchildren, Dehler Mae MacLean Harrison, Isla Jane Shifflett, and Vivienne Elle Shifflett, along with stepson, Neil Shoemaker (Samantha); special stepgrandchildren, Avery and Samuel Shoemaker. Also surviving are sisters, Anne Rexrode, Violet (Bobbi) Hartman (Loy), Delores Hirtriter and brothers, Frank Murphy (Susie) and Murl Murphy. She also leaves behind many dear nieces and nephews.
Betty worked at Metro Pants and Marshalls, where she retired as a line manager. She was an attendee of Mill Creek Church of the Brethren. Betty was a loving, devoted and fiercely loyal wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and friend. She will be remembered for her kind and loving spirit, passion for life and boundless energy. She remained a fabulous cook and baker throughout her life and spoiled her family weekly with various meals and treats. Most of all, she left an indelible mark of goodness, grace and love on her entire family. She was and always will remain the center of, as well as, the heart and soul of our family. We simply adored her and were so blessed to have been immeasurably loved by her.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jimmy Kite. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, starting at 9 a.m.
In the spirit of Betty’s wishes and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
