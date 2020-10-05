Betty Lois Smith, 84, of Broadway, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at her home.
Betty was born Oct. 30, 1935, in Warm Springs, Va., to the late Howard William and Clare Jane Bogan Rodgers. Betty was one of 12 children; also preceding her are her five brothers and three sisters.
Mrs. Smith was a seamstress at textile plants in New Market, Woodstock, Broadway and Blue Bell in Mount Jackson. She was a member of Marnatha Church of God.
She is survived by her husband, Robert S. Smith; son, Robert S. Smith Jr.; daughters, Sandra Marie Cline and companion, Patrick Samuels, Pamela S. Adams and husband, David, and Judy A. Smith and companion, Marty W. Earles, all of Broadway; sisters, Audrey Harold of Harrisonburg, Rebecca Crego of Hannibal, N.Y., and Mildred Viands of Timberville; grandchildren, Danny Smith, Megan Smith, Heather Munsterman, Jeremy Mason, Joshua Mason, Trenton Wilt and Chad Price and numerous great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home with Paul O. “Jim” Rodgers officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the funeral home.
In keeping with COVID-19 guideline and restrictions, face coverings are required and social distancing is encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Life Gospel Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
