Betty Lou Barb Hepner
Betty Lou Barb Hepner, 90, of Orkney Springs, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Greenfield Reflections, Woodstock.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Morning Star Cemetery, 282 Morning Star Road. Pastor David Moore will officiate. An open viewing will be Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson.
Betty was born Dec. 3, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Delford Barb and Rebecca Moomaw Good Barb. She was preceded in death by five sisters and six brothers. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Triplett School in Mount Jackson, class of 1946. She was united in marriage on Nov. 16, 1948, to Orville Hepner, who preceded her in death Feb. 3, 1999.
Betty worked for many years at Shrine Mont, Orkney Springs. Betty was an active member of Morning Star Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and helped with the making of apple butter. She loved her church and church family. Betty was a loving aunt and had a special friend in Catherine Anderson, whom she thought of as a sister. The family thanks Catherine and Betty’s Orkney Springs neighbors for all they did for her while in Orkney. A special thanks goes to Greenfield Reflections, Woodstock, for their care and compassion they showed Betty while residing there. You were Betty’s second family, and we appreciate all you did for her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Orkney/Basye Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 374, Basye, VA 22810.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson. Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.