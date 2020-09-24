Betty Lou Berry
Betty Lou Berry, 77, of Elkton, passed away Sept. 22, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market, where she had resided for the past two years. She was born Aug. 8, 1943, and was a daughter of the late Ray and Evelyn Casiday Lawson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald “Buddy” Luther Berry, in 1996.
Mrs. Berry graduated from North River High School in 1960 and Dunsmore Business College in 1961. Betty was a member of Vision of Hope United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg and retired from Genie Co. after 25 years. She was a wonderful mother and loved cooking for others, especially on birthdays and holidays.
Surviving are three sons, David Berry and wife, Joyce, of Stuarts Draft, Gregory Berry and wife, Nancy, and Jeffrey Berry and wife, Sheri, all of Elkton; brother, Bill Lawson and wife, Pam, of Mullins, S.C.; two sisters, Carol Dean of McGaheysville and Nancy Lawson of Elkton; seven grandchildren, David “D.J.” Berry, Stephanie Berry, Brianna Berry, Tyler Berry, Amanda McAvoy, Adrianne Berry and Ali Berry; great-grandchild, Lyla Jade Wood and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with The Rev. David Burch officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Elk Run Cemetery.
Please remember a face covering for the health of others.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vision of Hope United Methodist Church, 1723 Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.