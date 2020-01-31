Betty Lou Conner, a native of Bridgewater, and currently of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Cecil Conner; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jesse “Chuck” and Linda Conner; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lois and John Armel; sister-in-law, Doris Norby; and stepgranddaughter, Melinda Sayles.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Stacey R. Conner; parents, Russell and Margaret “Meg” Bricker; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Robin and Ed Moore; and sister, Frances Bricker.
Betty was a member of Bon Air Baptist Church and its Fellowship Sunday School Class and the Stonehenge Country Club. Betty enjoyed all types of sports, such as golf, bowling and pickle ball. She was an avid reader and loved spending the winter in the Florida sunshine.
Her family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Road. Her burial will take place at 11 a.m. in Dale Memorial Park on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, followed by a Celebration of her life at 1 p.m. at Bon Air Baptist Church with a reception afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Breath Matters, P.O. Box 73418, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 or Sportable attn: Development, 1365 Overbrook Road, Suite 2, Richmond, VA 23220 or online at www.inmemof.org/bettylou-conner.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.