Betty Lou Dove Crigler, 65, of Mount Crawford, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born in Petersburg, W.Va., on June 6, 1955, and was a daughter of Shirley (Nelson) Dove of Franklin, W.Va. and the late Bond Dove Sr.
Betty retired from Harrisonburg City Schools as a Bus Aide. She was a member of Mount Crawford United Methodist Church. Betty graduated from Circleville High School, class of 1974 and loved to sew, cook and doing crafts.
On April 23, 1979, she was united in marriage to John Michael Crigler of Mount Crawford.
Surviving, in addition to her husband and mother, are her son, William Earl "Bill" Dove and wife, Carrie, of Riverton, W.Va.; two stepsons, Chuck Crigler and John Crigler Jr., both of Montana; two sisters, Lucinda Snyder of Riverton, W.Va., and Jenny Dove of Inwood, W.Va.; two brothers, Lee Dove, of Riverton, W.Va., and Allen Dove and wife, Eileen, of Franklin, W.Va.; and a granddaughter, Madison Wells.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bond Dove Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Crawford United Methodist Church, PO Box 84, Mount Crawford, VA 22841.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.