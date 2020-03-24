Betty Lou Dove
Betty Lou Dove, 80, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her home. Betty was born July 10, 1939, a daughter of the late Lona (Kiser) and Clyde Otis Grogg.
Betty is survived by a daughter, Cindy Cook and husband, Steven, of Briery Branch and sister, Patsy Howdyshell of Bridgewater. Betty is also survived by her granddaughter, whom she loved very much, Morgan Kyger and husband, Trenton, and her great-grandchildren, Everly Rose and Jacob Greg Kyger, who gave her immense joy.
She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Roy Kiser, Roger Grogg, Bobby Grogg and Carolyn Reeves.
Friends and family are welcome to visit with the family at Steve and Cindy’s home in Briery Branch.
Services will be private. Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Betty loved animals, especially dogs. Those wishing to honor Betty may make a donation to the Harrisonburg Rockingham SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
