Betty Lou Flynn
Betty Lou Flynn, 72, of Grottoes, passed away Oct. 28, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center due to COVID-19. A Virginia native, Betty was born March 12, 1949, to the late Leonard Hedrick and Lillian Sites Hedrick Hensley.
Betty enjoyed singing hymns; she was an amazing baker, a homemaker and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty called the church, Full Gospel Lighthouse Tabernacle, her home. She knew she was ready to go, as much as it hurt to be alone she asked for three things, her wedding rings, her pearls and her Pastor, Ronald Spencer.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeanetta Thompson and husband, David; sisters, Mary Crislip, Karen Fink and half sisters, Sharon and Deb; as well as her half brothers. Bill, Keith and Roger; grandchildren, Olivia Lam, Hunter Lam and companion, Joana, Jessica Thompson and companion, Aaron, Chloe Thompson and companion, Jesse; and great-grandchildren, Dallas Lam, Nicholas Smith, Riley Smith, Josiah Huffman and Connar Bell.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Garland Atkins, and her second husband, Bobby Ray Flynn.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 1 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Ronald Spencer officiating. An interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Sentara RMH for their compassion during Betty’s final moments as they united together in singing Amazing Grace as she passed.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.