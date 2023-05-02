Betty Lou Hoak
Betty Lou Hoak, 92, of Luray, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab. She was born April 4, 1931, in Luray and was a daughter of the late John David Hoak and Mary Florence Miller Hoak.
Betty was a member of the Beth Eden Lutheran Church in Luray.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Nina Grimsley; and a brother-in-law, Mitchell Grimsley.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray by Pastor Jeffrey D. Marble.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Beth Eden Lutheran Church, Luray, VA 22835.
