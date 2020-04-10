Betty Lou Jones
Betty Lou Jones, 77, of Bridgewater Retirement Village, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Bridgewater Home. She was born in Harrisonburg on Sept. 23, 1942, and was a daughter of the late Rodney L. and Ruth (Baker) Jones.
Betty was a hard worker and lived at home and cared for her mother through her last years. She had worked at Metro Pants and retired from Walker Manufacturing in 2006. She was a charter member of Victory Fellowship Church.
She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Price, of Bridgewater and her brother, Charles S. “Chuck” Jones, of Linville. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and beloved friend, Faye Palmer.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, James R. Baker and Rodney Jones Jr., and a sister, Elizabeth Puffenbarger, and her beloved cat, Stretch.
Burial will be private and a memorial service celebrating Betty’s life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Assisted Living at Bridgewater Retirement Community for their loving care for the past three years and the nursing staff for their care this past week.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cat’s Cradle, P.O. Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.