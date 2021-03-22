In the early afternoon of March 19, 2021, Betty Lou Kinsinger, age 59, of Waynesboro, Va., accepted her invitation to the Wedding Supper of the Lamb. Betty Lou had been anticipating her homegoing for a few years, ever since she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2017 and was told that she had nearly slipped into a coma due to high blood sugar. Betty Lou was looking forward to her heavenly wedding day and specifically requested that she be dressed in white for her funeral. Her children have carried out her wishes and dressed Betty Lou in her favorite white dress for this sad but joyous occasion.
Betty Lou (Witmer) Kinsinger was born on Aug. 28, 1961. She grew up in Mount Crawford, Va., and was the second of six children born to Amos Henry Witmer and Wilda Grace (Knicely) Witmer. When Betty Lou was young, she had two nicknames: “Sunshine” and “Freckles.” She had a small sprinkling of freckles that graced her cheeks throughout her life (Especially in the summertime, because she loved being outdoors working in her garden, mowing the lawn, and planting gorgeous flowers. Her green thumb was notorious.). But the nickname “Sunshine” better suited her personality than “Freckles.” She was a loving, happy, uncomplicated person who quietly enjoyed life and brought joy to others. Her chief ambition in life was to love those around her well, and her expressions of love often took the form of food. Betty Lou enjoyed cooking and was famous for the annual banquets that she created for her husband’s seed corn customers, the feasts that she lavished upon guests in her home, and the smaller meals served with devotion and great joy to her immediate and extended family.
Betty Lou attended public school for first grade before her parents enrolled her at Hickory Hollow Christian School in Bridgewater, Va. Betty Lou then attended Hickory Hollow Christian School until the 8th grade. In her youth, Betty Lou committed her life to the Lord and followed Him wholeheartedly as best as she knew how throughout her life.
After completing her schooling, she briefly worked as a kitchen assistant at Rockingham Memorial Hospital before marrying Simon Kinsinger, the love of her life on Nov. 20, 1981. To their union was born four children: two boys and two girls.
Betty Lou enjoyed her role as a full-time homemaker and often said that she could not imagine doing anything else in life that would be more fulfilling. She loved her family of four children and continued her nurturing ways and adoration of children by spending as much time with her grandchildren as possible in her later years. They were truly adored and doted upon by their “Mimi.” The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020-2021 was particularly hard on Betty Lou because of social distancing, which lessened her opportunities to spend time with her beloved family.
Betty Lou is survived by her mother, Wilda Witmer of Mount Crawford, Va.; spouse, Simon Kinsinger of Stuarts Draft; three sisters: Emily Witmer of Mount Crawford, Va., Janice Orebaugh (spouse, Everette Orebaugh) of Weyers Cave, Va., and Kathy Rau (spouse, Brian Rau) of Weyers Cave, Va.; two brothers: Michael Witmer of Mount Crawford and Clyde Witmer (spouse, Lorraine [Witmer] Witmer) of Monterey, Va.; four children: Denise Kinsinger of Waynesboro, Va., Thomas Kinsinger (spouse, Chassie [Shelton] Kinsinger) of Stuarts Draft, Va., Debra Bradley (spouse, Billie Bradley) and Edgar Kinsinger (spouse, Stephanie [Brunk] Kinsinger); nine grandchildren, Tobias Kinsinger, Shad Kinsinger, Eleanora Kinsinger, Wilda Bradley, Maya Bradley, Isaac Bradley, Alexander Bradley, Karis Kinsinger, and Elijah Kinsinger.
She was preceded in death by her father, Amos Henry Witmer, on May 3, 2018.
A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 1870 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft. All COVID-19 restrictions will apply regarding face masks and social distancing.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Pike Mennonite Church of Harrisonburg. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the community surrounding them for their outpouring of love and support at this time. It is greatly appreciated, and they wish all the Lord’s blessing.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Stuarts Draft.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.