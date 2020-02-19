(Sept. 5, 1932-Feb. 12, 2020)
“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.” - I Corinthians 13:4-8
“I write my rhymes in troubled times, by doing so it seems, I gather hopes and visions of fulfillment of my dreams.” - Betty K. Torkelson, April 5, 1983
On Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, the soul of Betty Lou Kirsch Torkelson, went to our God, Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Dr. Leif Torkelson; brother, Christian; sister, Audrey; brother-in-law, George; and grandson, Albie Torkelson. She is remembered and missed by daughter, Kirstann Edwards and her husband, Tim, of New Castle, Va., their children, Jessica, Lara, Emmalee, and Trevor; son, Erik Torkelson of Grottoes, Va., his daughter, Tara (with daughter, Elizabeth); daughter, Kari Torkelson of Shenandoah, Va., her children, Bret (with sons, James and David), Isaac, and Ileia (with daughter, Elora); son, Kirk Torkelson and his wife, Kathy, of Timberville, Va., their children, Tyler and Kaitlynn; son, Captain Kai Torkelson (USN) and his wife, Beth, of Portsmouth, Va., and their daughter, Philli; and daughter, Inger Knicley and her husband, Chris, of Dayton, Va., their son, Staff Sargent William Knicley (USA). Sister-in-law, Donna Kirsch of Virginia Beach, Va., and daughter-in-law, Tammy Torkelson of Bridgewater, Va., and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive her.
Born in Norfolk, Va., to Albert and Leona Kirsch in 1932, Betty grew up in the Tidewater, Va. area during the end of the great depression and the years of WWII, graduating from Maury High School in 1950, and going on to attend Radford college, William and Mary, and Old Dominion University. In 1954, Betty married the love of her life, Leif Torkelson, a WWII/Korean War Navy veteran who was just beginning medical school at UVA, thus together they began a long and fruitful journey in Charlottesville, Va.
Over the next 66 years, she raised six children, supported her husband’s medical career, working as his medical assistant in later years, was “Gammy” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was always there for anyone or any animal that needed her caring touch. This "Tidewater gal" overcame many challenges over her long life, moving away from “home” to many states, all the way from Wisconsin and Vermont (real snow storms), down through the eastern U.S. to North Carolina, before eventually returning home to Virginia, where Betty and Leif and family settled in the Shenandoah Valley in 1969, moving onto their beloved “hill”, their Mt. Crawford home, in 1971. She loved her family, wildlife, writing poetry/short stories, camping in the Adirondacks with family, and singing, often performing beautiful duets with her Leif in the Lutheran churches they attended. She was “mom” to all, known to kids’ friends, classmates, and extended family, as Mama T, and she would feed you and bake cookies for you if there weren’t any in the “cookie shoe jar.”
We mourn the loss of Betty from our lives but know she had a life full of love and is prayerfully reunited with her Leif. The family thanks those who supported and helped through the years, especially in these last years heartfelt gratitude to the staff-family at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Center. A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at Victory Fellowship Church, 3206 Limestone Lane, Dayton, VA 22821, on Saturday, Feb. 22. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. with service at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be sent to family memorial fund (link: www.gofundme.com/memorial-fund-betty-k-torkelson), Victory Fellowship Church, or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
