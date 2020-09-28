Betty Lou Reedy, 76, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
Mrs. Reedy was born March 11, 1944, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the daughter of the late Russell and Della Conley Crawford. She is also preceded by her brother, Robert Crawford (Cheryl) and sisters, Carolyn Botkin (Leo) and Doris Price.
Betty worked for James Madison University as a manager in facilities management, retiring after 37 years. She was a dedicated member of Freedom Baptist Church, where she helped in the children’s nursery and enthusiastically spread the word of Jesus. She was a loving mother with great concern for her family and others, especially children. She was known for helping anyone and being a listening friend and had a love of flowers, cooking, and gardening.
On Aug. 13, 1961, she married Delaney Lincoln “JR” Reedy, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Randy Reedy of Harrisonburg; three daughters, Abby Reedy, Rhonda Reedy, and Amanda Reedy, all of Harrisonburg; two sisters, Mary Ann Rucker (Rodney) and Sandy Shifflett (Scott); three brothers, Sherman Conley (Lydia), Ronald Crawford (Shirley) and Kenneth Crawford (Gloria); a brother-in-law, Bobby Price; three grandchildren, Krista Reedy-Smith, Justin Shifflett and Jesse Hammer; five great-grandchildren, Tristen Meyers, Alexis Meyers, Averei Reedy, Oaklen Smith and Kobe Shifflett as well as many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Michael Mehling officiating. Entombment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Please remember a face covering for the health of others.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the funeral home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
