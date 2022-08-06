Betty Lou Ritchie
Betty Lou Ritchie, 82, of Broadway, VA passed away August 5, 2022, at Birch Gardens Assisted Living in Fishersville.
She was born April 11, 1940, in Broadway, to the late Welty and Goldie Long Minnick.
Betty worked for Turkey Knob. She was a member of Broadway Baptist Church. She was a longtime member of Broadway Rescue Squad, a member of Mtn. Valley Ruritans, and Chimney Rock VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
On December 25, 1961, she married Jimmie Ritchie, Sr., who survives.
Also surviving are her children, Robert Eugene Ritchie and wife Frances of Broadway, Patty Lou Hupp of Broadway, Jimmie Ritchie, Jr. and wife Jeanne of Rockingham, Cindy Ritchie of Broadway, Lora Conrad of Broadway; four siblings, Dorothy Jean Layman of Broadway, Peggy Merica of Broadway, Dianna Halterman of Broadway, Ray Simon of Harrisonburg; 13 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren.
Four siblings, Louise Golliday, Welty Minnick, Jr., Charles Minnick, and Nancy Lloyd, preceded Betty in death.
Pastor Donnie Owens will conduct a graveside service 1:00 PM Monday at Linville Creek Cemetery in Broadway.
The family will receive friends from 7- 8:30 PM Sunday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Baptist Church, P.O. Box 365, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.